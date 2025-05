SOUTH DAKOTA SUPREME COURT HEARS ARGUMENTS OVER MCCOOK LAKE CANAL

THE SOUTH DAKOTA SUPREME COURT IS HEARING ARGUMENTS OVER THE LONG-DEBATED PROPOSED MCCOOK LAKE CANAL PROJECT.

ARGUMENTS OPENED TUESDAY FOR TWO CASES INVOLVING THE PERMIT PROCESS.

THE PROPOSAL OF ADDING A CANAL TO THE SOUTH END OF MCCOOK LAKE WAS MADE BY MIKE CHICOINE BACK IN 2022 IN AN EFFORT TO EXPAND THE LAKE’S FOOTPRINT.

IT HAS FACED HEAVY OPPOSITION FROM RESIDENTS IN THE AREA, SHARING CONCERNS OVER THE POTENTIAL IMPACT TO THE LAKE’S ECOSYSTEM AND WHETHER THE LAKE’S PUMPING SYSTEM CAN HANDLE MORE WATER.

THE MCCOOK LAKE ASSOCIATION IS NOW ASKING THE SOUTH DAKOTA’S SUPREME COURT TO DECLARE THAT CHICOINE NEEDS A ‘WATER RIGHTS’ PERMIT TO USE WATER FROM THE LAKE TO FILL THE CANAL DESPITE HIM NOT NEEDING ONE UNDER CURRENT REGULATIONS.

SD GAME & PARKS FILE PHOTO