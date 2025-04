SOME GOP STATE SENATORS WANT CARBON PIPELINE BILL DEBATE

NINE SENATE REPUBLICANS ARE TAKING THE RARE STEP OF DELIVERING SPEECHES IN THE IOWA SENATE, EACH CALLING ON G-O-P LEADERS TO ALLOW DEBATE ON BILLS TO PRESERVE THE PRIVATE PROPERTY RIGHTS OF IOWANS WHO DON’T WANT THE SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS PIPELINE ON THEIR LAND.

SENATOR JEFF TAYLOR, FROM SIOUX CENTER, SAYS IT’S UNJUST AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL TO GRANT THE COMPANY EMINENT DOMAIN AUTHORITY TO SEIZE PROPERTY FOR THE PROJECT.

SENATOR KEVIN ALONS FROM SALIX, SAYS HE WON’T VOTE FOR ANY BILLS TO FUND STATE GOVERNMENT UNTIL REPUBLICAN LEADERS ALLOW THE SENATE TO CONSIDER PIPELINE BILLS.

SENATOR DOUG CAMPBELL FROM MASON CITY, SAYS HIS MARGIN OF VICTORY IN THE 2024 CAMPAIGN WAS DUE TO HIS SUPPORT OF PROPERTY OWNERS FIGHTING THE PIPELINE.

SENATOR TONY BISIGNANO, A DEMOCRAT FROM DES MOINES, SAYS REPUBLICAN LEADERS HAVEN’T ALLOWED DEBATE OF THE PIPELINE-RELATED BILLS BECAUSE THEY ARE AFRAID OF BRUCE RASTETTER, THE FOUNDER OF SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS AND A PROMINENT DONOR TO REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES.

A SPOKESPERSON FOR SENATE REPUBLICAN LEADERS WAS NOT IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE FOR COMMENT AFTER THE SENATE ADJOURNED LATE TUESDAY MORNING.

RADIO IOWA/File photo