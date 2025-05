NEBRASKA TRIES TO WORK THROUGH BUDGET SHORTFALL

NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS ARE STILL WORKING TO BALANCE THE STATE BUDGET THIS SESSION IN LINCOLN.

STATE TREASURER TOM BRIESE SAYS THERE IS A BUDGET SHORTFALL STATE SENATORS ARE WORKING AROUND:

BRIESE9 OC……SOME OF THOSE DOLLARS. 19

STATE SENATORS ARE TASKED WITH FINDING 190-MILLION-DOLLARS DURING THE CURRENT SPENDING CYCLE AND ANOTHER 190-MILLION-DOLLARS OVER THE NEXT TWO YEARS.

BRIESE SAYS A DOGE-LIKE REVIEW UNDERWAY IN NEBRASKA SHOULD HELP EASE THE DEFICIT:

BRIESE10 OC……..SAVINGS IN NEBRASKA. :29

BRIESE SAYS A PHASE TWO REVIEW REPORT WILL BE ISSUED IN THE NEXT FEW MONTHS, AND HE IS CONFIDENT MORE SAVINGS WILL BE FOUND:

BRIESE11 OC…TO DO THINGS BETTER. :15

GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN SAYS THE CURRENT PROJECTED 380-MILLION DOLLAR STATE BUDGET DEFICIT IS NO SURPRISE AND HE IS OPTIMISTIC THAT LAWMAKERS WILL BALANCE THE BUDGET.