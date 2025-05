Montgomery Ready For New Season Of Explorers Baseball

THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS ARE PREPARING FOR THE START OF THE 2025 BASEBALL SEASON.

THE X’S OPEN ON THE ROAD MAY 8TH AT THE KANE COUNTY COUGARS.

MANAGER STEVE MONTGOMERY SAYS HE HAS A VERY COMPETITIVE CAMP WITH A GOOD MIX OF VETERANS AND YOUNG TALENT:

MONT5 OC………HAVING AN IDEA. :21

MONTGOMERY EXPECTS FANS TO SEE AN AGRESSIVE STYLE OF PLAY WITH THIS TEAM, AS IT MAY BE THE FASTEST ROSTER HE HAS EVER HAD:

MONT6 OC……..VERY WELL. :17

THIS YEAR’S STARTING PITCHING WILL HAVE SOME FAMILIAR NAMES, BUT NOT NECESSARILY ALL FORMER STARTERS:

MONT7 OC…….5TH SPOT. :16

AND YES, LAST YEAR’S FAN FAVORITE, J.D. SCHOLTEN, IS IN THE MIX AS THAT 5TH STARTER.

SCHOLTEN IS STILL SERVING AS A STATE REPRESENTATIVE IN DES MOINES, BUT HAS BEEN WORKING OUT THROUGH THE OFF SEASON:

MONT8 OC………..I CAN TELL YOU. :27

THE EXPLORERS’ FIRST HOME GAME WILL BE FRIDAY, MAY 16TH AT LEWIS AND CLARK PARK AGAINST THE KANSAS CITY MONARCHS AT 7:05 P.M.

KSCJ WILL AGAIN BROADCAST EXPLORERS’ GAMES THIS SEASON