FARMER’S MARKET TO OPEN ON SATURDAY

THE SIOUX CITY FARMERS MARKET RETURNS FOR A NEW SEASON THIS SATURDAY, MAY 3RD, WITH OPENING DAY FESTIVITIES BEGINNING AT 8:00 AM AT THE CORNER OF PEARL STREET AND TRI-VIEW AVENUE IN THE CITY EVENTS CENTER PARKING LOT,

THE MARKET WILL BE OPEN EVERY SATURDAY AND WEDNESDAY THROUGH OCTOBER 25TH, FROM 8:00 AM TO 1:00 PM.

THE MARKET WILL OFFICIALLY OPEN WITH THE RINGING OF THEIR SIGNATURE TRIANGLE BELL AT 8AM TO ALERT PATRONS THAT THEY CAN START SHOPPING.

THERE SHOULD BE AN ARRAY OF EARLY-SEASON PRODUCE SUCH AS FRESH GREENS, RADISHES, RHUBARB, KALE, SPINACH, BROCCOLI, AND ASPARAGUS HARVESTED LOCALLY AND BROUGHT STRAIGHT FROM THE FARM.

THE MARKET ALSO FEATURES A WIDE VARIETY OF HANDCRAFTED GOODS, INCLUDING CANDLES, NATURAL BODY CARE PRODUCTS, LOCALLY MADE JEWELRY, AND MORE.

FRESHLY BAKED TREATS WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE.

KSCJ file photo