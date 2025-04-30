Connor Sonius promoted to Briar Cliff Women’s Basketball Head Coach

(Sioux City, Iowa – 4/30/2025) Charger Athletics has announced the promotion of Connor Sonius to Head Women’s Basketball Coach, effective Immediately.

“I am excited to announce the promotion of Connor Sonius to Head Coach,” said Tim Jager, Executive Director of Charger Athletics. “Connor has done an outstanding job in all aspects of the women’s program while serving as our full-time assistant. I look forward to continued success on and off the court under Connor’s leadership.”

Sonius has been the top assistant for the women’s basketball program the last three seasons, helping guide the program to an 80-24 overall record and three straight trips to the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Tournament. The Chargers have advanced to the final site in each of the last three seasons. In the 2022-23 season, the Chargers won the GPAC Post Season Tournament.

“Connor Brings experience at the collegiate level, a strong work ethic, and a genuine passion for student-athlete development,” said Dr. Matthew Draud, President of Briar Cliff University. “We are confident in his leadership and excited to see the continued growth of our women’s basketball program under his direction.”

This past season the Chargers went 30-6 (18-4 GPAC) and advanced to the round of four at the Tyson Events Center.

“I would like to thank our Athletic Director, Tim Jager, and our President, Dr. Matthew Draud, for giving me this amazing opportunity to lead the women’s basketball program,” said Connor Sonius. “We have a great group of returning and incoming players and I am excited for the opportunity to get to coach them. Briar Cliff is a special place to coach women’s basketball and I can’t wait for our awesome fans to pack the Newman Flanagan Center.”

Prior to joining the Chargers, Sonius spent two seasons as a graduate assistant for the Grand View University men’s basketball team. During the 2021-22 season, Sonius helped guide the Vikings to an appearance at the NAIA National Tournament.

A native of Britt, Iowa, Sonius played college basketball at Grand View University prior to his coaching career. Sonius holds a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology and a master’s degree in Sport Management.