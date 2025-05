CITY POLICE ANNOUNCE DRUG TAKE BACK DAY TOTAL

LAST SATURDAY THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT HELD THEIR BI-ANNUAL DRUG TAKE BACK EVENT AT THREE LOCATIONS AROUND SIOUX CITY.

POLICE SAY 141.7 POUNDS OF UNUSED PRESCRIPTION MEDICATIONS WERE COLLECTED DURING THE EVENT.

CITY POLICE OFFICERS JOINED WITH THE HAMILTON HY-VEE, THE GORDON DRIVE HY-VEE, AND DRILLING PHARMACY TO HOST THE COLLECTION FOR THIS DRUG TAKE BACK EVENT.

IF YOU HAVE UNUSED PRESCRIPTIONS TO DISPOSE OF, A BIN IS AVAILABLE IN THE LOBBY OF THE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 6TH AND DOUGLAS TO DROP THEM OFF WITH NO QUESTIONS ASKED..