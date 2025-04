OPEN LINE BROADCASTING WITH ANNUAL SIOUXLAND CHAMBER TRIP TO D.C.

THIS IS THE WEEK OF THE SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE’S ANNUAL TRIP TO WASHINGTON D.C.

LOCAL BUSINESS LEADERS WILL MEET WITH FEDERAL LAWMAKERS AND OTHER FEDERAL OFFICIALS TO DISCUSS PRIORITY ISSUES FOR OUR METRO AREA.

THOSE ISSUES INCLUDE THE 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, INCLUDING LONG AWAITED RUNWAY EXPANSION FUNDING.

ANOTHER ISSUE IS THE NEARLY $500 MILLION DOLLAR UPGRADING OF THE CITY’S WASTEWATER TREATMENT PLANT.

CHARLIE STONE IS IN WASHINGTON BROADCASTING KSCJ’S “OPEN LINE” AND INTERVIEWING SEVERAL PEOPLE INVOLVED WITH THE TRIP, BEGINNING TUESDAY MORNING AT 8:15 A.M.