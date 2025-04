HARD ROCK ANNOUNCES RECORD JACKPOT WINS

SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO IS CELEBRATING MAJOR WINS FOR ITS GUESTS IN THE LAST TWO MONTHS, AS THREE LUCKY PLAYERS WON OVER $825,000, INCLUDING THE LARGEST SLOT MACHINE AND TABLE GAMES JACKPOTS IN PROPERTY’S HISTORY.

ON SUNDAY, APRIL 27TH, RON FROM SIOUX CITY HIT “THE JACKPOT” WINNING AN INCREDIBLE $466,857 ON THE CASH

WHEEL SLOT MACHINE’S PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT.

THAT’S THE LARGEST SINGLE PAYOUT IN THE HISTORY OF HARD ROCK IN SIOUX CITY.

BACK ON MARCH 3RD, GARRETT HIT A $69,799 JACKPOT AT THE FREE BET BLACKJACK TABLE GAME ON THE BLAZING 7’S PROGRESSIVE.

A FEW DAYS LATER, ON MARCH 7TH, CHRISTOPER CLAIMED A $293,084 PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT PRIZE AT THE ULTIMATE TEXAS HOLD ‘EM TABLE ON THE 5-CARD POKER PROGRESSIVE AFTER THE PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT GREW FOR NEARLY 10 YEARS.