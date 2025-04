YEAR ROUND E-15 NATIONAL SALES APPROVED

THE U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY HAS ISSUED AN EMERGENCY FUEL WAIVER ALLOWING THE SALE OF E-15 GASOLINE NATIONWIDE STARTING MAY 1ST.

THIS KEEPS E-15 ON THE MARKET GIVING CONSUMERS MORE OPTIONS ACROSS THE NATION AND IS CONSISTENT WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP’S EXECUTIVE ORDER DECLARING A NATIONAL ENERGY EMERGENCY, DIRECTING THE EPA TO CONSIDER WAIVERS TO ALLOW FOR YEAR-ROUND E-15 SALES.

CURRENTLY, IN ABOUT HALF OF THE COUNTRY, E-15 COULD NOT BE SOLD FROM TERMINALS STARTING ON MAY 1ST AND AT RETAIL STATIONS STARTING ON JUNE 1ST

IOWA SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE MIKE NAIG SAYS THE ANNOUNCEMENT BY THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS A WIN FOR CONSUMERS ACROSS THE U.S. AND FARMERS HERE IN IOWA.

IOWA DRIVERS SAVED $38.5 MILLION IN 2024 BY CHOOSING E-15 OVER E-10, AND NOW DRIVERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY CAN ALSO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF SIMILAR COST-SAVINGS AT THE PUMP.

NAIG SAYS THIS DECISION IS A BIG STEP TOWARD MAKING OUR COUNTRY MORE ENERGY DOMINANT, INDEPENDENT, AND SECURE.