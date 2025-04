VEHICLE CRASHES INTO BRIGHTSIDE CAFE

SIOUX CITY’S BRIGHTSIDE CAFE IS TEMPORARILY CLOSED AFTER A CAR CRASHED INTO THE FRONT OF THE RESTAURANT LOCATED AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA EARLY MONDAY.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 6 A.M.

BRIGHTSIDE1 OC………DOORS OF THE BRIGHTSIDE CAFE :29

GILL SAYS THE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE WAS UNINJURED:

BRIGHTSIDE2 OC………..ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL. :15

SGT. GILL SAYS THE DRIVER WAS TESTED FOR POSSIBLE SUBSTANCE IMPAIRMENT:

BRIGHTSIDE3 OC……MAINTAIN CONTROL. :06

BRIGHTSIDE POSTED A PHOTO AND STATEMENT ON THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE SAYING THEY ARE STILL IN THE PROCESS OF CLEANING UP AND FIGURING THINGS OUT.

THEY SAY THEY ARE GRATEFUL THE DRIVER IS DOING WELL AND NO ONE WAS INJURED.

Photo from Brightside Cafe Facebook