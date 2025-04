TWO SUSPECTS IN CUSTODY OVER THEFT OF NOEM’S PURSE (Update)

A MAN ARRESTED FOR STEALING HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY KRISTI NOEM’S PURSE FROM A RESTAURANT IN WASHINGTON D.C. IS FACING SEVERAL CHARGES.

49-YEAR-OLD MARIO BUSTAMANTE LEIVA IS A CHILEAN NATIONAL WHO’S BEEN LIVING IN THE U.S. ILLEGALLY.

BUSTAMANTE LEIVA IS CHARGED WITH ROBBERY, WIRE FRAUD AND IDENTITY THEFT IN CONNECTION TO THREE SEPARATE PURSE SNATCHINGS.

ICE HAS LODGED AN IMMIGRATION DETAINER AGAINST HIM.

A SECOND SUSPECT ALSO IN THE COUNTRY ILLEGALLY IS UNDER ARREST IN MIAMI BEACH.

CHRISTIAN SANZANA HAD A FAKE CALIFORNIA ID AND AN IMMIGRATION HOLD.

NOEM’S HANDBAG WAS STOLEN WHILE SHE ATE DINNER WITH HER FAMILY ON EASTER IN THE NATION’S CAPITAL.

SHE LOST HER WALLET, DRIVER’S LICENSE, APARTMENT KEYS, PASSPORT, DEPARTMENT SECURITY BADGE AND ABOUT THREE THOUSAND DOLLARS IN CASH.

INVESTIGATORS CONTINUE LOOKING INTO A THEFT RING THAT WAS RECENTLY TARGETING D.C.’S PENN QUARTER.

UPDATED 1:23PM 4/29/25

—————————————————

A MAN IS NOW IN CUSTODY AFTER HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY KRISTI NOEM’S PURSE WAS STOLEN FROM A RESTAURANT IN WASHINGTON D.C. AND MORE ARRESTS ARE EXPECTED.

THAT’S ACCORDING TO A NEW C-N-N REPORT OVER THE WEEKEND CITING A SOURCE WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT. NOEM’S GUCCI BAG WAS STOLEN WHILE SHE ATE DINNER WITH HER FAMILY ON EASTER IN THE NATION’S CAPITAL.

SHE LOST A NUMBER OF ITEMS DURING THE THEFT, INCLUDING HER WALLET, DRIVER’S LICENSE, APARTMENT KEYS, PASSPORT, DEPARTMENT SECURITY BADGE AND ABOUT THREE THOUSAND DOLLARS IN CASH.

INVESTIGATORS ARE REPORTEDLY LOOKING AT A THEFT RING THAT RECENTLY WAS TARGETING D.C.’S PENN QUARTER.

IT’S STILL UNCLEAR IF THE SUSPECTED THIEF TARGETED NOEM OR WHETHER THIS WAS A RANDOM CRIME.