SUSPECT CHARGED IN THEFT OF NOEM’S PURSE

A MAN IS NOW IN CUSTODY AFTER HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY KRISTI NOEM’S PURSE WAS STOLEN FROM A RESTAURANT IN WASHINGTON D.C. AND MORE ARRESTS ARE EXPECTED.

THAT’S ACCORDING TO A NEW C-N-N REPORT OVER THE WEEKEND CITING A SOURCE WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT. NOEM’S GUCCI BAG WAS STOLEN WHILE SHE ATE DINNER WITH HER FAMILY ON EASTER IN THE NATION’S CAPITAL.

SHE LOST A NUMBER OF ITEMS DURING THE THEFT, INCLUDING HER WALLET, DRIVER’S LICENSE, APARTMENT KEYS, PASSPORT, DEPARTMENT SECURITY BADGE AND ABOUT THREE THOUSAND DOLLARS IN CASH.

INVESTIGATORS ARE REPORTEDLY LOOKING AT A THEFT RING THAT RECENTLY WAS TARGETING D.C.’S PENN QUARTER.

IT’S STILL UNCLEAR IF THE SUSPECTED THIEF TARGETED NOEM OR WHETHER THIS WAS A RANDOM CRIME.