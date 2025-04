PILLEN BACK IN THE SADDLE TO PROMOTE NEBRASKA RODEO

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN WAS BACK IN THE SADDLE MONDAY, PROMOTING THE CORNHUSKER COLLEGE RODEO, HAPPENING MAY 2ND AND 3RD AT THE SANDHILLS GLOBAL EVENT CENTER IN LINCOLN.

THE RIDE AROUND THE GOVERNOR’S RESIDENCE HAS BECOME AN ANNUAL TRADITION INVOLVING THE GOVERNOR, ATHLETES FROM THE U-N-L COLLEGE RODEO TEAM AND OTHER EVENT SUPPORTERS.

FORMER HUSKER VOLLEYBALL COACH JOHN COOK ALSO JOINED THE GROUP IN THEIR HORSEBACK RIDE AROUND THE NEIGHBORHOOD.

PILLEN SIGNED A PROCLAMATION FOR RODEO WEEK IN NEBRASKA.

THE GOVERNOR HAS RESUMED RIDING AFTER BEING THROWN OFF A HORSE LAST DECEMBER JUST BEFORE CHRISTMAS.

HE WAS HOSPITALIZED WITH MINOR SPLEEN AND KIDNEY INJURIES, SEVEN BROKEN RIBS AND A MINOR FRACTURE IN ONE OF HIS VERTEBRAE IN THAT INCIDENT.

Photo from Gov. Pillen’s office