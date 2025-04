WASTEWATER SPILLS INTO BOYER RIVER

AN ESTIMATED 500 GALLONS OF WASTEWATER ENTERED THE BOYER RIVER EARLY SUNDAY MORNING DUE TO A VALVE MALFUNCTION AT SMITHFIELD FRESH MEATS CORPORATION IN DENISON.

THE COMPANY NOTIFIED THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES FIELD OFFICE IN ATLANTIC ABOUT THE INCIDENT.

THE VALVE MALFUNCTION ALLOWED WASTEWATER TO FLOW THROUGH AN OPEN STORM DRAIN, DISCHARGING INTO THE BOYER RIVER.

UPON DISCOVERING THE ISSUE, SMITHFIELD STAFF PROMPTLY CLOSED THE STORM DRAIN, HALTING THE RELEASE OF WASTEWATER TO THE RIVER.

THE DNR IS CURRENTLY MONITORING ONGOING CLEANUP EFFORTS.

UNTIL CLEANUP IS COMPLETE, THE PUBLIC IS ADVISED TO AVOID CONTACT WITH THE BOYER RIVER.

NO DEAD FISH HAVE BEEN REPORTED AT THIS TIME.

THE DNR WILL EVALUATE APPROPRIATE ENFORCEMENT ACTION FOLLOWING THE CONCLUSION OF ITS INVESTIGATION.