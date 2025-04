IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS IS SUING THE DES MOINES REGISTER OVER THE PAPER’S PUBLIC RECORDS REQUEST FOR EMAIL CONVERSATIONS AMONG THE GOVERNOR’S STAFF AND A WEST DES MOINES CITY COUNCILWOMAN WHO IS PRESIDENT AND C-E-O OF LUTHERAN SOCIAL SERVICES IN IOWA.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

LAWSUITGOV OC….SOQ. :42

File photo