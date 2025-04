NAIG UNDECIDED ON RUNNING FOR IOWA GOVERNOR FOR NOW

IOWA SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE MIKE NAIG INTENDS RUN FOR OFFICE IN 2026 — AND IS CONSIDERING WHETHER TO SEEK REELECTION TO HIS CURRENT POST OR RUN FOR GOVERNOR.

NAIG SAYS GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS’ DECISION NOT TO SEEK A THIRD TERM WAS A SURPRISE.

NAIG GOV1 OC……..AS A FAMILY.” :17

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS APPOINTED NAIG TO BE IOWA’S AG SECRETARY IN MARCH OF 2018 WHEN BILL NORTHEY RESIGNED TO BECOME A DEPUTY IN THE U-S-D-A.

THREE MONTHS LATER, NAIG AND FOUR OTHER REPUBLICANS COMPETED TO BE THE PARTY’S GENERAL ELECTION NOMINEE FOR AG SECRETARY.

NAIG GOV2 OC…..ELECTION IN ’26.” :23

OTHER REPUBLICANS, INCLUDING ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD, HOUSE SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY AND STATE SENATOR MIKE BOUSSELOT HAVE SAID THEY ARE CONSIDERING A RUN FOR GOVERNOR.

NAIG SAYS HE’S NOT PREPARED TO TALK ABOUT ANY OTHER POTENTIAL CANDIDATE.

NAIG GOV3 OC……GIVE YOU THAT. :11

NAIG MADE HIS COMMENTS DURING “IOWA PRESS” ON IOWA P-B-S.