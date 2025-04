HANSEN ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR

SOUTH DAKOTA’S 2026 RACE FOR GOVERNOR IS OFFICIALLY ON. REPUBLICAN JON HANSEN, WHO CURRENTLY SERVES AS SPEAKER OF THE STATE HOUSE, ANNOUNCED HIS CANDIDACY LAST WEEK.

HANSEN CONFIRMED HIS RUN WITH A PUBLIC EVENT AT THE MILITARY HERITAGE ALLIANCE IN SIOUX FALLS.

HE WAS JOINED BY REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE KARLA LEMS, THE CURRENT SPEAKER PRO TEMPORE, AS HIS RUNNING MATE FOR LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR.

HANSEN AND LEMS ARE THE FIRST TICKET TO OFFICIALLY ENTER THE RACE.

HANSEN, A LAWYER FROM DELL RAPIDS, HAS SERVED TEN YEARS IN THE SOUTH DAKOTA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES WHILE LEMS, WHO’S FROM CANTON, HAS BEEN IN THE HOUSE FOR THREE.

THEIR ANNOUNCEMENT CENTERED AROUND THE STATE’S MOTTO, ‘UNDER GOD THE PEOPLE RULE,’ WITH HANSEN SAYING, “IT’S NOT JUST SOME SLOGAN; IT’S OUR WAY OF LIFE.”

SD Legislature photo