ART CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION WITH FORMER SIOUX CITYAN AND HIS PAINTINGS

THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER WILL HOST A FREE OPENING RECEPTION THIS THURSDAY, MAY 1ST, TO CELEBRATE A NEW EXHIBITION.

ART CENTER DIRECTOR TODD BEHRENS SAYS “CHASING LIGHT” FEATURES PAINTINGS BY SIOUX CITY NATIVE CRAIG ALBRIGHT:

BEHRENS SAYS AS A YOUNG MAN, ALBRIGHT SPENT EVENINGS AND SUMMER DAYS WORKING AT A MILL OUTSIDE OF SERGEANT BLUFF, WHERE HE DEVELOPED A DEEP APPRECIATION FOR LANDSCAPES OF OUR STATE:

BEHRENS SAYS ONE PORTION OF THE EXHIBITS FEATURES A WELL KNOWN INSPIRATION TO ARTISTS:

THURSDAY’S RECEPTION IS FROM 5-7 P.M.WITH ALBRIGHT GIVING A TALK AT 6 P.M.

FOOD AND DRINK ARE PROVIDED TO THOSE ATTENDING AND ALL AGES ARE WELCOME.

CHASING LIGHT WILL BE ON DISPLAY THROUGH SEPTEMBER 14TH.