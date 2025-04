SATURDAY IS NATIONAL DRUG TAKE BACK DAY

THE DRUG ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION AND MORE THAN 4,400 LAW ENFORCEMENT PARTNERS WILL HOST THE 28TH NATIONAL PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE BACK DAY, OFFERING COMMUNITIES A SAFE AND ANONYMOUS WAY TO DISPOSE OF UNNEEDED PRESCRIPTION MEDICATIONS.

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THREE LOCATIONS IN TOWN ARE TAKING PART:

TABLETS, CAPSULES, PATCHES AND OTHER SOLID FORMS OF PRESCRIPTION DRUGS WILL BE ACCEPTED.

SO WILL LIQUIDS, SUCH AS COUGH SYRUP, BUT MUST REMAIN TIGHTLY SEALED IN THEIR ORIGINAL CONTAINERS:

VAPING DEVICES AND CARTRIDGES WILL BE ACCEPTED IF LITHIUM BATTERIES ARE REMOVED.

SYRINGES, SHARPS, AND ILLICIT SUBSTANCES WILL NOT BE COLLECTED.

