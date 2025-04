SANFORD DONATES $1 MILLION TO USD MUSIC MUSEUM

T. DENNY SANFORD IS GIVING ONE-MILLION DOLLARS TO UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA’S NATIONAL MUSIC MUSEUM IN VERMILLION.

THE SOUTH DAKOTA PHILANTHROPIST AND BUSINESSMAN HAS MADE THE DONATION TO SUPPORT THE MUSEUM’S ONGOING EXHIBIT RENOVATION PROJECT.

THE NATIONAL MUSIC MUSEUM OPENED ITS RENOVATED FIRST-FLOOR GALLERIES IN 2023.

WORK IS STILL UNDERWAY ON THE SECOND FLOOR.

NATIONAL MUSIC MUSEUM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR DWIGHT VAUGHT SAYS THE GENEROSITY OF SANFORD’S GIFT IS PIVOTAL FOR THE FUTURE OF THE MUSEUM TO BRING A WORLD CLASS VISITOR EXPERIENCE.

