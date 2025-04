BURN BAN DECLARED FOR ALL OF NEBRASKA

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN HAS ISSUED A STATEWIDE BURN BAN BECAUSE OF THE PERSISTENT DRY CONDITIONS THAT CONTINUE TO PLAGUE THE STATE.

PILLEN ALSO AUTHORIZED THE NEBRASKA NATIONAL GUARD TO MOBILIZE 29 SOLDIERS AND AIRMEN TO ASSIST LOCAL VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENTS CURRENTLY BATTLING THE PLUM CREEK FIRE NEAR JOHNSTOWN, NEBRASKA IN BROWN COUNTY.

NATIONAL GUARD AERIAL RESOURCES HAVE ALSO BEEN AUTHORIZED TO SUPPORT THE FIREFIGHTING MISSION.

THE PLUM CREEK FIRE IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE BURNED OVER 6,600 ACRES.

FORTY-FIVE CATTLE HAVE DIED, AND A CABIN HAS BEEN DESTROYED WITH OTHER STRUCTURES THREATENED.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE HAS BEEN ATTRIBUTED TO A PERMITTED BURN THAT GOT OUT OF CONTROL.

THE STATEWIDE BURN BAN RUNS THROUGH APRIL 30TH.