WINNAVEGAS WARNS OF FALSE ONLINE GAMING ADVERTISING

WINNAVEGAS CASINO RESORT HAS BEEN MADE AWARE OF A DECEPTIVE ONLINE ADVERTISEMENT FALSELY CLAIMING THE CASINO NOW OFFERS REAL-MONEY ONLINE GAMING

ACCESSIBLE TO IOWA RESIDENTS.

THE CASINO SAYS THIS CLAIM IS INACCURATE, UNAUTHORIZED, AND ENTIRELY FALSE.

WINNAVEGAS CASINO RESORT DOES NOT OFFER REAL-MONEY ONLINE SLOTS, TABLE GAMES, OR ANY FORM OF REMOTE WAGERING.

ALL GAMING OPERATIONS ARE FULLY REGULATED AND CONDUCTED EXCLUSIVELY IN PERSON AT THE SLOAN, IOWA RESORT PROPERTY.

TOM TEESDALE, GENERAL MANAGER OF WINNAVEGAS, SAYS THEY ARE ACTIVELY WORKING TO HAVE THE FRAUDULENT ADS REMOVED AND ARE URGING THEIR GUESTS TO BE VIGILANT AND AVOID ENGAGING WITH ANY LINKS OR PLATFORMS THAT CLAIM TO REPRESENT WINNAVEGAS IN THIS WAY.”

WINNAVEGAS SAYS OTHER TRIBALLY OWNED CASINOS HAVE ALSO BEEN FALSELY REPRESENTED IN SIMILAR FRAUDULENT CAMPAIGNS.

ALL AUTHORIZED GAMING ACTIVITIES AT WINNAVEGAS ARE CONDUCTED ON-SITE AND UNDER THE STRICT REGULATORY OVERSIGHT OF THE WINNEBAGO GAMING COMMISSION.