SOUTH DAKOTA REJECTS SUMMIT PIPELINE AGAIN

SOUTH DAKOTA REGULATORS SAY THERE’S TOO MUCH UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING THE SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS’ PROPOSED PIPELINE ROUTE IN THEIR STATE, AND THEY’VE DENIED THE COMPANY’S APPLICATION TO BUILD AND OPERATE THE PIPELINE THERE.

A SPOKESPERSON FOR SUMMIT SAYS THEY WILL REDUCE THE SCOPE OF ITS PIPELINE ROUTE IN SOUTH DAKOTA AND REAPPLY.

KRISTIE FIEGEN IS A MEMBER OF THE SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION, SAID IN HER VIEW, “THE CURRENT ROUTE, IS NOT VIABLE.

FIEGEN SAID “SUMMIT CARBON PIPELINE NEEDS TO COME BACK AND THEY NEED TO GO BACK TO THE DRAWING BOARD AND DEVELOP A ROUTE AND SUBMIT A ROUTE THAT WILL COMPLY WITH THE LAWS.”

SOUTH DAKOTA RECENTLY PASSED A LAW THAT DOES NOT ALLOW SUMMIT TO USE EMINENT DOMAIN AUTHORITY TO SEIZE LAND FROM SOUTH DAKOTANS WHO DON’T WANT THE PIPELINE ON THEIR PROPERTY.

THIS IS THE SECOND TIME SOUTH DAKOTA REGULATORS HAVE REJECTED A PIPELINE APPLICATION FROM SUMMIT.

A SPOKESPERSON FOR SUMMIT SAID THE DECISION IS DISAPPOINTING, BUT THE COMPANY IS COMMITTED TO THE PROJECT AND WILL RETOOL AND REFILE ITS APPLICATION IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE IOWA UTILITIES COMMISSION GRANTED SUMMIT A PERMIT LAST YEAR, BUT CONSTRUCTION CANNOT BEGIN UNTIL THE COMPANY OBTAINS PERMITS FROM THE OTHER STATES ALONG THE PIPELINE ROUTE.

RADIO IOWA CONTRIBUTED TO THIS STORY