SLOW DOWN IN HIGHWAY CONSTRUCTION ZONES

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION IS ONE OF SEVERAL STATES PARTICIPATING IN “NATIONAL WORK ZONE AWARENESS WEEK” ACTIVITIES.

ROAD CONSTRUCTION WORK IS RAMPING UP IN SIOUX CITY AND ELSEWHERE, AND D-O-T WORK ZONE OPERATIONS ENGINEER BRIAN WORREL SAYS DISTRACTED DRIVING CAN BE A BIG ISSUE.

HE SAYS YOU SHOULD OBEY THE POSTED SPEED LIMIT AND OTHER SIGNS IN THE WORK AREA, STAY ALERT, ALLOW AMPLE SPACE BETWEEN VEHICLES, AND WEAR SEAT BELTS.

YOU’LL SEE THE TRADITIONAL ORANGE CONES AND WARNING SIGNS WHEN WORK ZONES ARE COMING UP AND IN SOME CASES THE D-O-T HAS ADDED SPEED INDICATORS.

WORRELL SAYS THEY HAVE ANOTHER NEW WARNING SIGNAL THAT YOU MIGHT SEE ON STATE HIGHWAYS.

HE SAYS YOU NEED TO REMEMBER THAT AN ACCIDENT IN A WORK ZONE CAN BE FATAL.

ONE WORKER DIED IN A WORK ZONE ACCIDENT LAST YEAR ON I-80 NEAR COUNCIL BLUFFS.

WORRELL SAYS NATIONALLY THE VAST MAJORITY OF PEOPLE KILLED IN WORK ZONES ARE MOTORISTS OR PASSENGERS.

YOU CAN CHECK D-O-T 511 IA.ORG TO IDENTIFY THE WORK ZONES BEFORE YOU HEAD OUT.

Radio Iowa