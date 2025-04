ROUNDS SAYS HE WON’T RUN FOR GOVERNOR IN SOUTH DAKOTA

SOUTH DAKOTA U.S. SENATOR MIKE ROUNDS SAYS HE WILL NOT BE RUNNING FOR GOVERNOR OF THE STATE NEXT YEAR.

ROUNDS SAYS IT WON’T BE HAPPENING BUT NOTED HE SERIOUSLY CONSIDERED A RUN BECAUSE “IT’S THE GREATEST JOB IN THE WORLD.”

ROUNDS PREVIOUSLY SERVED TWO TERMS AS GOVERNOR OF SOUTH DAKOTA BEFORE SEEKING FEDERAL OFFICE.

TWO REPUBLICAN STATE LAWMAKERS ARE EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE A RUN FOR GOVERNOR AND LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR.

REPRESENTATIVES JON HANSEN AND KARLA LEMS BOTH POSTED ON X THAT THEY WILL MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW AT THE MILITARY HERITAGE ALLIANCE IN SIOUX FALLS.

HANSEN AND LEMS WOULD BE THE FIRST TO OFFICIALLY ENTER THE RACE.