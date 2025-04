NORTH SIOUX CITY HOLDS 1ST CITY COMMISSION MEETING

NORTH SIOUX CITY OFFICIALLY SWITCHED ITS FORM OF GOVERNMENT FROM A CITY COUNCIL TO A CITY COMMISSION TUESDAY NIGHT.

AN OFFICIAL CANVASS OF THE APRIL 8TH COMMISSION ELECTION REVERSED THE SEAT ORIGINALLY THOUGHT TO BE WON BY DAVID WILCH OVER VINCE TUCKER BY JUST TWO VOTES FOR THE ONE YEAR TERM AS CITY COMMISSIONER.

THE RECOUNT AND VOTE CANVASS FOUND THAT TUCKER ACTUALLY WON BY TWO VOTES.

THE NEW GOVERNMENT IS MADE UP OF FOUR CITY COMMISSIONERS AND MAYOR CHRIS BOGENRIEF.

VINCE TUCKER, LYNN HOFFMAN, JULIE BURHOOP AND JESSICA JO STRAIN ARE THE NEW COMMISSIONERS.

THE COMMISSION MET TUESDAY NIGHT FOLLOWING THE FINAL MEETING OF THE CITY COUNCIL.

File photo