Boji Legends Golf To Honor Dakota Dunes Woman

THE BOJI LEGENDS GOLF TOURNAMENT WILL INTRODUCE THE INAUGURAL KARLEE’S GIFT OF HOPE AWARD ON JUNE 27TH AT THE OKOBOJI VIEW GOLF COURSE.

THIS NEW HONOR WILL RECOGNIZE A SIGNATURE SUPPORTER OF THE EVENT, CELEBRATING THEIR DEDICATION TO THE TOURNAMENT’S MISSION OF RAISING FUNDS FOR CAMP HIGH HOPES, THE CHILDREN’S THERAPY CENTER OF THE QUAD CITIES AND KEEP OKOBOJI BLUE.

THE KARLEE’S GIFT OF HOPE AWARD IS NAMED IN MEMORY OF KARLEE FAITH HUGHES, A 19-YEAR-OLD FROM DAKOTA DUNES, SOUTH DAKOTA, WHO WAS KNOWN FOR HER SMILE, QUICK WIT AND DETERMINATION.

KARLEE WAS BORN WITH SPINA BIFIDA, BUT LIVED LIFE TO THE FULLEST, INCLUDING BEING A CHEERLEADING AT DAKOTA VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL, PERFORMING IN THEATER PRODUCTIONS OR TRAVELING TO SEE HER FAVORITE MUSIC ACTS.

SHE PURSUED A DEGREE IN SOCIAL WORK AT THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA, AND HAD A DEEP LOVE FOR OKOBOJI, WHERE SHE SPENT SUMMERS WITH HER FAMILY.

HUGHES WAS ALSO A CAMP HIGH HOPES REGULAR, AND WAS PROUD THAT SHE HELD BADGE NUMBER ONE FROM CAMP HIGH HOPES AND ALLOWED HER LIKENESS TO BE USED IN THEIR MARKETING AND BILLBOARDS.

THE BOJI LEGENDS GOLF TOURNAMENT IS A ONE-OF-A-KIND EVENT FEATURING ATHLETIC LEGENDS FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA AND IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY.

YOU CAN LEARN MORE ONLINE AT http://BOJILEGENDS.COM

Photo provided of Karlee Faith Hughes