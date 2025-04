AIR MUSEUM REVS UP FOR FLY IN PANCAKE BREAKFAST EVENT

SIOUX CITY’S MID AMERICA MUSEUM OF AVIATION AND TRANSPORTATION NEAR THE SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT IS GEARING UP FOR A SERIES OF EVENTS THIS SPRING AND SUMMER.

AIR MUSEUM DIRECTOR KEVIN BLOSCH SAYS A PUBLIC FLY IN AND PANCAKE BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER TAKES PLACE ON SATURDAY, MAY 3RD:

BLOSCH SAYS THE EAA, WHICH IS THE EXPERIMENTAL AIRCRAFT ASSOCIATION HEADQUARTERED IN OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, HAS OVER 300,000 MEMBERS AROUND THE WORLD:

THE AIR MUSEUM WILL ALSO START SHOWING FREE AVIATION THEMED MOVIES BEGINNING MAY 9TH AND STORY TIME FOR PRE-SCHOOL THROUGH 3RD GRADE CHILDREN ON MAY 16TH.

IN JUNE, AFTER SCHOOL IS OUT FOR THE SUMMER, SEVERAL KIDS CAMPS AND ACTIVITIES WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE AIR MUSEUM:

THE AIR MUSEUM IS LOCATED AT 2600 EXPEDITION COURT OFF HARBOR DRIVE AND NEAR SIOUX GATEWAY AIRPORT.

FIND OUT MORE AT MID AMERICA AIR MUSEUM DOT ORG.