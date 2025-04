SIOUX CITY TO HAVE 1ST IOWA HOMELESS COURT PROGRAM

THE IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AWARDED $25,000 TO THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY TO SUPPORT THE CREATION OF THE STATE’S FIRST HOMELESS COURT PROGRAM.

THE PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO HELP INDIVIDUALS EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS RESOLVE LEGAL BARRIERS THAT PREVENT THEM FROM SECURING STABLE HOUSING AND EMPLOYMENT.

THE PROGRAM ALLOWS PARTICIPANTS TO RESOLVE OUTSTANDING MISDEMEANOR OFFENSES, INFRACTIONS, AND WARRANTS BY WORKING WITH A CASE MANAGER FROM A LOCAL SUPPORTIVE SERVICES AGENCY TO DEVELOP A SELF-SUFFICIENCY PLAN AND SECURE SERVICES SPECIFIC TO THEIR NEEDS.

IF THE PARTICIPANT SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES THE PROGRAM, COURT CASES MAY BE DISMISSED AND FINES AND FEES THAT WERE UNLIKELY TO BE COLLECTED MAY BE REMOVED.

SINCE 2001, THE AMERICAN BAR ASSOCIATION COMMISSION ON HOMELESSNESS AND POVERTY HAS HELPED ESTABLISH SIMILAR PROGRAMS IN MORE THAN 70 JURISDICTIONS NATIONWIDE, AND THEY WILL PROVIDE TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE FOR THE SIOUX CITY PROGRAM.