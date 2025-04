RHODEN TO PUSH TIK TOK BIDDER TO OPERATE IN SOUTH DAKOTA

THE TIKTOK BIDDER WHO’S IN TALKS TO BRING OPERATIONS TO SOUTH DAKOTA SAYS HE WILL BE TOURING THE STATE WITH GOVERNOR LARRY RHODEN.

WYOMING BUSINESSMAN REID RASNER’S COMPANY RASNER MEDIA HAS PUT UP A NEAR 50-BILLION-DOLLAR BID TO BUY TIKTOK.

RASNER SAYS HE’S STILL DETERMINING WHICH ELEMENTS OF THE COMPANY WOULD OPERATE IN SOUTH DAKOTA IF HIS DEAL GOES THROUGH.

HE NOW HAS PLANS TO DO THE TOUR OF SOUTH DAKOTA WITH RHODEN AS THERE’S A POSSIBILITY THE TECH COMPANY COULD OPERATE IN MORE THAN ONE LOCATION.

RASNER DID NOTE HE WANTS TIKTOK’S ECONOMIC BOOM TO BENEFIT AS MANY MOUNTAIN-MIDWEST STATES AS POSSIBLE.

THIS FOLLOWS PRESIDENT TRUMP ORDERING TIKTOK TO EITHER SELL OR FACE A BAN NATIONWIDE IN THE U.S. OVER SECURITY CONCERNS UNDER ITS CHINESE OWNERSHIP.

