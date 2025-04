MAY COUNTRY CONCERT BENEFIT PLANNED FOR STEMM

THE SIOUXLAND TANZANIA EDUCATIONAL MEDICAL MINISTRIES, KNOW AS STEMM, WILL HOLD A SPECIAL MUSICAL EVENT NEXT MONTH IN HINTON TO RAISE FUNDS FOR THEIR EFFORT.

STEMM FOUNDER DR, STEVE MEYER SAYS SOME WELL KNOWN LOCAL BANDS WILL PERFORM AT THE TUCKER HILL VINEYARD ON FRIDAY, MAY 30TH:

THE EVENT IS TO RAISE FUNDS FOR THE STEMM EDUCATION MISSION IN TANZANIA:

THIS WILL ALSO BE AN OPPORTUNITY TO MEET THE THREE CHILDREN WHO IN 2017 WERE PULLED FROM A FATAL BUS CRASH IN TANZANIA BY STEMM MEMBERS AND TRANSPORTED FROM AFRICA TO SIOUX CITY FOR MEDICAL CARE.

EIGHT YEARS LATER THEY HAVE BEEN STUDYING IN SIOUX CITY AND A MOVIE IS BEING PLANNED ABOUT THEIR RESCUE AND THE CARE THEY RECEIVED HERE AFTERWARDS.

MEYER SAYS THAT MOVIE’S RELEASE IS PROBABLY A COUPLE OF YEARS AWAY:

WITHIN A WEEK, DR. MEYER WILL BE RETURNING TO TANZANIA FOR THE 68TH TIME AND HAS ANOTHER TRIP PLANNED FOR JULY.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, GO ONLINE TO STEMM.ORG.

