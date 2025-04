FRIENDS OF LIBRARY BOOK SALE BEGINS THIS WEEK

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR SOMETHING NEW READ, THE 2025 BOOK LOVERS’ BOOK SALE BY THE FRIENDS OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY GET UNDERWAY THIS WEEK.

DEB BERNSTEIN LACROIX SAYS THE BOOKSALE BEGINS THURSDAY AT 4 PM:

SHOPPERS CAN LOOK FORWARD TO THOUSANDS OF BOOKS, DVDS, CDS, AND VINYL RECORDS AND GREAT PRICES:

THE ANNUAL BOOK SALE HELPS FUND SEVERAL PUBLIC LIBRARY PROGRAMS AND ACTIVITIES.

AS THE SALE GOES ON, THE PRICES OF THE BOOKS AND DISCS WILL ALSO DROP.

THURSDAY IS THE ONLY DAY THERE’S AN ADMISSION FEE FOR THOSE WHO WANT FIRST CHOICE:

FOLLOW THE FRIENDS OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY FACEBOOK PAGE FOR SALE UPDATES ON HALF-PRICE

AND BAG AND BOX DAYS.

SATURDAY MAY 3RD IS THE FREE DAY FROM 10 AM UNTIL WHEN THE BOOKS ARE GONE.