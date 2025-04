BOUSSELOT EXPLORES RUN FOR IOWA GOVERNOR

A STATE SENATOR WHO WAS GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS’ BUDGET DIRECTOR SAYS HE IS EXPLORING A RUN FOR GOVERNOR.

MIKE BOUSSELOT OF ANKENY HAS BEEN A LEGISLATOR FOR NEARLY FOUR YEARS.

BOUSSELOT SAYS HE WAS CAUGHT OFF GUARD LIKE A LOT OF IOWANS BY GOVERNOR REYNOLDS’ ANNOUNCEMENT THAT SHE WOULD NOT RUN FOR A THIRD TERM.

BOUSS1 OC…..RACE WAS APPROPRIATE.” :15

BOUSSELOT WAS LEGAL COUNSEL AND CHIEF OF STAFF FOR GOVERNOR TERRY BRANSTAD.

HE IS 42 YEARS OLD AND WON A SPECIAL ELECTION FOR A SEAT IN THE IOWA HOUSE IN SEPTEMBER OF 2021.

HE HAS BEEN A STATE SENATOR SINCE 2023 AND SAYS HIS DECISION WON’T HINGE ON HOW MANY OR WHO ELSE MAY RUN FOR THE REPUBLICAN PARTY’S 2026 NOMINATION FOR GOVERNOR.

BOUSS2 OC…..CANDIDATES BETTER. :13

BOUSSELOT SAYS HE’LL FOCUS ECONOMIC GROWTH AND AN “IOWA FIRST” AGENDA.

BOUSS3 OC…….THROUGHOUT THE STATE.” :24

BOUSSELOT IS A DAVENPORT NATIVE WHO HOLDS DEGREES IN ACCOUNTING FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA AND A LAW DEGREE FROM DRAKE UNIVERSITY.

HE RECENTLY STARTED HIS OWN LAND AND REAL ESTATE BUSINESSES.

RADIO IOWA