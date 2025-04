POLICE IDENTIFY MORNINGSIDE ACCIDENT FATALITIES

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE IDENTIFIED THE TWO PASSENGERS WHO DIED IN A ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT EARLY SATURDAY MORNING ON TRANSIT AVENUE.

THE TWO PASSENGERS IN THE CRASH OF THE 2014 INFINITI QX80 HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED AS 40-YEAR-OLD OSMEL BORREGO CARLEZ AND 26-YEAR-OLD PABLO MORALES TORRES,BOTH OF NORFOLK, NEBRASKA.

POLICE ARE NOT RELEASING THE NAME OF THE DRIVER AND HIS CONDITION AT THIS TIME.

POLICE PREVIOUSLY STATED THE DRIVER WAS GOING AT A HIGH RATE OF SPPED EASTBOUND ON TRANSIT AVENUE JUST BEFORE 4:30 A.M. AND LOST CONTROL OF THE VEHICLE ON A CURVE AND STRUCK THE CURB.

THE VEHICLE LEFT THE ROADWAY AND STRUCK A UTILITY POLE ON THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF TRANSIT AND SOUTH CECELIA AND THEN STRUCK THE FRONT PORCH OF A RESIDENCE.

THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING, AND ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ON THIS FATAL ACCIDENT ARE ENCOURAGED TO CALL THE SIOUX CITY POLICE AT 279-6440 OR CRIME STOPPERS AT (712)258-TIPS.