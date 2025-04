NEW IOWA LAW STIFFENS PENALTIES FOR ASSAULTS AGAINST 1ST RESPONDERS

LAST FRIDAY, GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SIGNED A BILL INTO LAW THAT WAS ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD’S LEGISLATIVE PRIORITY.

THE MEASURE INCREASES PENALTIES FOR ASSAULTS AGAINST LAW ENFORCEMENT AND FIRST RESPONDERS.

IN 2023, ASSAULTS ON LAW ENFORCEMENT REACHED A NATIONAL 10-YEAR HIGH.

IOWA’S NEW LAW WILL PROTECT LAW ENFORCEMENT, FIRST RESPONDERS, AND CORRECTIONS OFFICERS BY RAISING PENALTIES FOR ASSAULTS TO UP TO 10 YEARS IN PRISON WHEN THE ASSAULT INVOLVES A DANGEROUS WEAPON OR IS MEANT TO INFLICT SERIOUS INJURY

THERE WILL BE A 5 YEAR PRISON TERM WHEN THE ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY AND A MANDATORY MINIMUM SENTENCE OF 7 DAYS IN JAIL FOR ALL OTHER ASSAULTS AGAINST FIRST RESPONDERS

THE LAW ALSO ADDS SPITTING ON LAW ENFORCEMENT, FIRST RESPONDERS, OR CORRECTIONS OFFICERS AS A PUNISHABLE ASSAULT.