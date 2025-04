NEBRASKA TROOPERS RELEASE EASTER TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT DETAILS

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL REMOVED 18 IMPAIRED DRIVERS FROM THE ROAD DURING A SPECIAL ENFORCEMENT OPERATION OVER THE EASTER WEEKEND.

THEY ARRESTED 18 PEOPLE WHO WERE CHARGED WITH DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE.

IN ADDITION TO THOSE ARRESTS, TROOPERS ISSUED 276 CITATIONS FOR SPEEDING, 18 TICKETS FOR DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, NINE CITATIONS FOR MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL, AND 15 FOR AN OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER.

SEVEN DRIVERS WERE CITED FOR NO SEAT BELT, FOUR FOR IMPROPER CHILD RESTRAINT AND 13 OTHERS FOR NO PROOF OF INSURANCE.