FLAGS TO BE AT HALF STAFF IN HONOR OF POPE FRANCIS

PRESIDENT TRUMP HAS ISSUED A PROCLAMATION FOR ALL FLAGS TO BE LOWERED TO HALF-STAFF IMMEDIATELY UNTIL SUNSET ON THE DAY OF INTERMENT FOR HIS HOLINESS POPE FRANCIS.

GOVERNORS OF OUR TRI-STATE AREA HAVE ISSUED A SIMILAR ORDER IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE PRESIDENT’S PROCLAMATION.

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS “POPE FRANCIS DEVOTED HIS LIFE TO SERVING CHRIST, LEADING THE CATHOLIC CHURCH AND ITS 1.4 BILLION MEMBERS.

REYNOLDS ADDED “AS IT IS WRITTEN IN MATTHEW, HE WAS A GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVANT AND HAS ENTERED INTO THE JOY OF THE LORD,”

IOWA CATHOLIC CONFERENCE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR TOM CHAPMAN SAYS HIS FIRST REACTION TO THE DEATH OF POPE FRANCIS WAS SADNESS.

POPE1 OC……..TO SEE HIM GO.” ;12

CHAPMAN SAYS THE POPE SENT A SIGNAL OF HIS PRIORITIES WHEN HE WAS ELECTED IN 2013 BY THE COLLEGE OF CARDINALS AND TOOK THE NAME FRANCIS

POPE2 OC………TO THE FINISH.” :16

CHAPMAN DOES NOT EXPECT THE ARCHBISHOP OF IOWA OR THE STATE’S THREE CATHOLIC BISHOPS TO BE AT THE VATICAN FOR THE POPE’S FUNERAL.

THE NEXT TIME THE STATE’S BISHOPS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE TOGETHER IS MAY 1ST, AT THE INSTALLATION CEREMONY FOR JOHN KEEHNER, THE BISHOP-ELECT OF THE SIOUX CITY DIOCESE.

POPE3 OC……..FORWARD AS SCHEDULED.” :08

BISHOP-ELECT KEEHNER’S INSTALLATION MAY HAPPEN AS THE COLLEGE OF CARDINALS BEGINS MEETING IN ROME TO SELECT A NEW POPE.

ABOUT 84-THOUSAND CATHOLICS LIVE IN THE 24 COUNTIES THAT MAKE UP THE SIOUX CITY DIOCESE. CHAPMAN ESTIMATES THERE ARE ABOUT HALF A MILLION CATHOLICS IN IOWA — ABOUT 15 PERCENT OF THE STATE’S TOTAL POPULATION.

Radio Iowa contributed to this story