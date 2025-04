BISHOP WALKER NICKLESS ON POPE FRANCIS DEATH

BISHOP WALKER NICKLESS RELEASED THE FOLLOWING STATEMENT MONDAY REGARDING THE DEATH OF POPE

FRANCIS.

QUOTE, “UPON THE DEATH OF OUR HOLY FATHER, POPE FRANCIS, I AM SADDENED BY OUR LOSS OF SUCH A KIND

AND HOLY MAN WHILE AT THE SAME TIME GRATEFUL FOR HIS LEADERSHIP TO THE CHURCH IN HIS 12-PLUS

YEARS AS POPE.”

HE SAYS HE WAS HONORED TO MEET POPE FRANCIS IN JANUARY 2020. HE CALLS POPE FRANCIS VERY WARM AND WELCOMING AND AN ATTENTIVE LISTENER.

HE ASKS THE FAITHFUL TO JOIN HIM IN OFFERING OUR PRAYERS TO GOD THE FATHER FOR THE REPOSE OF THE

SOUL OF HIS SERVANT, FRANCIS.

SAYING, “HAVING JUST CELEBRATED THE RESURRECTION OF THE LORD, WE PRAY THAT HIS HOLINESS MAY SOON

ENJOY THE FULLNESS OF PEACE AND JOY.”