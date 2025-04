TWO SIOUX CITY ROAD CLOSURES BEGIN MONDAY

THE PORTION OF 18TH STREET – BETWEEN STEUBEN STREET AND TERMINAL DRIVE WILL BE CLOSED STARTING THIS MORNING (MONDAY)..

THE CLOSURE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE FOR 10 WORKING DAYS TO ALLOW THE CITY’S CONTRACTOR TO COMPLETE THE INSTALLATION OF UNDERGROUND UTILITIES.

A DETOUR ROUTE USING STEUBEN STREET, 11TH STREET, AND TERMINAL DRIVE WILL BE AVAILABLE DURING THE CLOSURE WITH SIGNS INSTALLED ALONG THIS DETOUR ROUTE.

CONSTRUCTION WILL IMPACT VEHICLES TRAVELING 18TH STREET AND DRIVERS SHOULD ANTICIPATE WAITS DURING RAILWAY TRANSPORT CROSSINGS ESPECIALLY AT THE INTERSECTION OF 18TH STREET AND TERMINAL DRIVE.

THE CITY ENGINEERING DIVISION ANNOUNCES THE CLOSURE OF STONE PARK BOULEVARD FROM DOUGLAS STREET TO PIERCE STREET TODAY (MONDAY) FROM 7AM UNTIL 1PM.

THE CLOSURE WILL ALLOW CITY CREWS TO SAFELY COMPLETE TREE REMOVALS IN THE AREA.

ALTERNATE ROUTES AROUND THE CLOSURE INCLUDE 26TH STREET TO THE SOUTH OR 29TH STREET TO THE NORTH.