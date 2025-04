TWO DEAD, ONE HURT IN MORNINGSIDE ONE VEHICLE CRASH

TWO PEOPLE ARE DEAD AND ONE INJURED FOLLOWING A ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT EARLY SATURDAY IN THE MORNINGSIDE AREA OF SIOUX CITY.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE DRIVER OF A VEHICLE WAS GOING AT A HIGH RATE OF SPPED EASTBOUND ON TRANSIT AVENUE JUST BEFORE 4:30 A.M. AND LOST CONTROL OF THE VEHICLE ON A CURVE AND STRUCK THE CURB.

THE VEHICLE LEFT THE ROADWAY AND STRUCK A UTILITY POLE ON THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF TRANSIT AND SOUTH CECELIA AND THEN STRUCK THE FRONT PORCH OF A RESIDENCE.

THE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE WAS INJURED AND TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL FOR TREATMENT.

A FRONT SEAT PASSENGER WAS PRONOUNCED DECEASED AT THE SCENE.

A SECOND PASSENGER WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL, WHERE HE DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

THE NAMES OF THE PERSONS INVOLVED ARE NOT BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME.

THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT.