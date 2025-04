NEBRASKA UNEMPLOYMENT RATE REMAINS LOW

THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF LABOR SAYS THE PRELIMINARY UNEMPLOYMENT RATE FOR MARCH IS TWO-POINT-NINE PERCENT, SEASONALLY ADJUSTED.

THE LABOR DEPARTMENT’S SCOTT HUNZIKER SAYS IT REMAINS ONE OF THE LOWEST RATES IN THE COUNTRY:

NEBJOB1 OC…IN MARCH. :10

HUNZIKER SAYS SECTORS WITH NORMAL SEASONAL GROWTH WERE TRADE, TRANSPORTATION AND UTILITIES, ALONG WITH SOME OUTDOOR JOB AREAS:

NEBJOB2 OC……..FOR THE SEASON. :06

THE FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES SECTOR LOST JOBS OVER THE MONTH.

HE SAYS MANUFACTURING WAS FLAT IN MARCH.