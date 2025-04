STRONG STORMS CAUSE MAJOR DAMAGE IN STORM LAKE

STRONG THUNDERSTORMS THAT ROLLED THROUGH NORTHWEST IOWA EARLY FRIDAY MORNING HAVE CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE IN THE CITY OF STORM LAKE.

POWER WAS KNOCKED OUT TO THE ENTIRE CITY AND NEARLY 6500 CUSTOMERS OF MIDAMERICAN ENERGY WERE STILL WITHOUT POWER AS OF 8AM.

STORM LAKE POLICE SAY THERE IS WIDESPREAD DAMAGE THROUGHOUT THE CITY..

POWER LINES ARE DOWN, TREES HAVE FALLEN, AND DEBRIS IS BLOCKING MANY ROADS.

EMERGENCY CREWS ARE WORKING TO ASSESS THE DAMAGE, CLEAR MAJOR ROUTES, AND ASSIST THOSE IN NEED.

STORM LAKE RESIDENTS ARE ASKED TO STAY HOME AND AVOID UNNECESSARY TRAVEL AROUND TOWN.

NO BUSINESSES ARE OPEN IN TOWN THIS MORNING.

Photos from Storm Lake Police Facebook