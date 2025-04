REYNOLDS ISSUES DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR LATEST STORM DAMAGE

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS ISSUED A DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR BUENA VISTA, PLYMOUTH, FREMONT AND PAGE, COUNTIES IN RESPONSE TO THE OVERNIGHT SEVERE WEATHER.

REYNOLDS’ PROCLAMATION ALLOWS STATE RESOURCES TO BE UTILIZED TO RESPOND TO AND RECOVER FROM THE EFFECTS OF THIS SEVERE WEATHER AND ACTIVATES THE IOWA INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE GRANT PROGRAM AND THE DISASTER CASE ADVOCACY PROGRAM FOR THOSE COUNTIES.

THE PROCLAMATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND EXPIRES ON MAY 18TH.

THE IOWA INDIVIDUAL ASSISTANCE GRANT PROGRAM APPLICATION AND INSTRUCTIONS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT WEBSITE.

APPLICANTS HAVE 45 DAYS TO APPLY.

THE DISASTER CASE ADVOCACY PROGRAM INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM YOUR LOCAL COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY.

Photo from Storm Lake Police Facebook page