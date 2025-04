POWER RESTORATION CONTINUES IN STORM LAKE AREA

STRONG THUNDERSTORMS THAT ROLLED THROUGH NORTHWEST IOWA EARLY FRIDAY MORNING HAVE CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE IN THE CITY OF STORM LAKE.

AIMEE BARRITT, THE BUENA VISTA COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR, SAYS THOUSANDS OF MIDAMERICAN ENERGY CUSTOMERS IN STORM LAKE ARE STILL WITHOUT POWER AFTER A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM HIT AT 1:15 A-M:

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY’S GEOFF GREENWOOD SAYS MOST OF THE TOWN WAS STILL WITHOUT POWER AS OF 10 A.M.

THE STORM HEAVILY DAMAGED THREE TRANSMISSION LINES, BREAKING SOME TWO DOZEN TRANSMISSION POLES AND TAKING DOWN OVERHEAD LINES.

HE SAYS THEY EXPECT TO RESTORE CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT THE AFTERNOON, BUT FOR SOME IT MAY BE LATER THIS EVENING.

OTHER AREA TOWNS WITH STORM-RELATED OUTAGES INCLUDE EARLY, FONDA, NEMAHA, TRUESDALE AND NEWELL.

MIDAMERICAN HAS DISPATCHED ADDITIONAL LINE AND TREE CREWS TO THE AFFECTED AREAS TO WORK ON RESTORING POWER.

Photo from Storm Lake Police Facebook