HAIL REPORTED THROUGHOUT METRO AREA

THUNDERSTORMS THAT RUMBLED THROUGH NORTHWEST IOWA THURSDAY NIGHT ALSO PRODUCED HAIL IN OUR METRO AREA.

DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY VEHICLES WERE PELTED BY HAIL FROM ONE STORM THAT BLEW THROUGH SHORTLY AFTER 8 P.M.

MOST OF SIOUX CITY REPORTED HAIL FROM THE NORTHSIDE THROUGH MORNINGSIDE AREAS BETWEEN 1:30 AND 2 A.M. FRIDAY MORNING.

A 58-MILE PER HOUR WIND GUST WAS REPORTED IN SGT. BLUFF.

THERE WERE SEVERAL REPORTS OF LARGE HAIL IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

HAIL IN HINTON AROUND 12:30 A.M. WAS REPORTED TO BE UP TO TWO AND A HALF INCHES IN DIAMETER.

ONE INCH DIAMETER HAIL WAS REPORTED IN LE MARS.

Photo from KLEM Radio