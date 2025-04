FATAL CRASH NEAR LAUREL NEBRASKA

ONE PERSON HAS DIED IN A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION NEAR LAUREL, NEBRASKA THURSDAY NIGHT.

THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED JUST BEFORE 9 P.M. AT THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 59 AND HIGHWAY 15.

THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS A BUICK CENTURY DRIVEN BY 70-YEAR-OLD CHARLES POTOSNYAK OF COLERIDGE, NEBRASKA MADE A LEFT TURN FROM HIGHWAY 15 ONTO 59 AND FAILED TO YIELD TO AN ONCOMING SEMI DRIVEN BY 25-YEAR-OLD JASPER VANDER PLAS OF LE MARS, IOWA.

POTOSNYAK WAS NOT WEARING A SEATBELT AND WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE.

NO INFORMATION ABOUT VANDER PLAS WAS RELEASED.