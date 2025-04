CIVICS TEST SOON NEEDED FOR IOWA HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS SOON WILL HAVE TO ANSWER AT LEAST 60 OF THE 100 QUESTIONS ON THE U-S CITIZENSHIP TEST CORRECTLY IN ORDER TO GRADUATE.

THE REQUIREMENT, WHICH WILL START FOR THE CLASS OF 2027, IS IN A BILL THAT WAS ONE OF THE GOVERNOR’S TOP PRIORITIES.

REPRESENTATIVE BOB HENDERSON OF SIOUX CITY LED HOUSE DEBATE.

BOBH6 OC……OUR CURRENT SITUATION.” :20

THE TEST WILL BE MULTIPLE CHOICE,

STUDENTS WILL BE GIVEN THE QUESTIONS IN ADVANCE AND THEY CAN TAKE IT MULTIPLE TIMES UNTIL THEY PASS.

HENDERSON SAYS PASSING THE TEST WILL BE A VALUED ACHIEVEMENT.

BOBH7 OC……..TIMES EIGHT IS.” :15

DEMOCRATIC REPRESENTATIVE ELINOR LEVIN FROM IOWA CITY SAYS THE BILL DOES NOT GET TO THE ACTUAL GOAL OF IMPROVING CIVICS EDUCATION AND GETTING STUDENTS ENGAGED IN THEIR COMMUNITY.

LEVIN OC……MORE CIVICALLY ENGAGED.” :10

THE BILL NOW GOES TO GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS DESK.

RADIO IOWA