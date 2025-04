BODY OF MISSING SIOUX CITY MAN FOUND IN RURAL FIELD

THE BODY OF A SIOUX CITY MAN WHO HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE HALLOWEEN HAS BEEN FOUND.

SIOUX CITY POLICE AND THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE SAY THE BODY OF JOSHUA ELDRIDGE WAS FOUND APRIL 9TH IN A FIELD IN RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY.

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE INVESTIGATED THE SCENE, AND THE BODY WAS SENT TO THE IOWA STATE MEDICAL EXAMINERS OFFICE IN ANKENY, IOWA, FOR IDENTIFICATION.

THE 51-YEAR-OLD ELDRIDGE WAS REPORTED MISSING ON NOVEMBER 3RD AFTER LAST BEING SEEN ON OCTOBER 31ST OF LAST YEAR.

NO ADDITIONAL DETAILS REGARDING THE CAUSE OF DEATH OR CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING THE DISCOVERY OF THE BODY ARE BEING RELEASED AS THE INVESTIGATION REMAINS ONGOING.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION RELATED TO JOSHUA ELDRIDGE’S DISAPPEARANCE OR THE EVENTS LEADING TO HIS DEATH IS URGED TO CONTACT AUTHORITIES OR THE CRIMESTOPPERS TIP LINE 712-258-TIPS (8477).