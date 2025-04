AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT TO STEP UP TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT THIS WEEKEND

AREA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES ARE TAKING PART IN A SPECIAL TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT PROJECT DURING THE EASTER WEEKEND.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL, PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT AND LE MARS POLICE SAY THEY WILL BE OUT IN FORCE THIS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, WITH A FOCUS ON DISTRACTED OR IMPAIRED DRIVERS, EXCESSIVE SPEED, AND NO SEAT BELTS OR RESTRAINTS IN USE.

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL WILL ALSO BE TAKING PART IN A SIMILAR EFFORT.

AUTHORITIES SAY SUNDAY IS NOT JUST EASTER, BUT APRIL 20TH IS CONSIDERED BY SOME TO BE A MARIJUANA HOLIDAY AND SAY THERE WILL LIKELY BE AN INCREASE IN MARIJUANA USE.

IN NEBRASKA, TROOPERS HAVE MADE AN AVERAGE OF 80 ARRESTS FOR DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS IN THE LAST THREE YEARS.